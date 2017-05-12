SHOW PIECES: Alan Moore Anthology Coming to Shudder June 29th

Fans of the legendary, occasionally cantankerous, comics writer Alan Moore have reason to celebrate because Show Pieces, the anthology film Moore wrote specifically for the screen, is coming to streaming service Shudder on June 29th.

Show Pieces was directed by Mitch Jenkins and it would appear that this is an extension of the work that he and Moore did back in 2012 with a short film called Jimmy`s World where the above image, complete with some belles of burlesque, comes from. Here is the announcement below.

From the mind of legendary writer Alan Moore (creator of Watchmen, V For Vendetta and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and acclaimed photographer and director Mitch Jenkins comes the multi-layered film anthology SHOW PIECES. The film launches on June 29th on AMC Networks-backed Shudder, the premium streaming service for all things thrilling and suspenseful.

Set in the town of Northampton, UK, SHOW PIECES is the first work by Alan Moore written specifically for the screen and the first work to explore the bizarre world and characters that frequent an otherworldly gentlemen's club. The five chapters of SHOW PIECES create a tapestry of madness, malevolence and murderous misdeeds, intersecting to form an original, occult noir thriller with Alan Moore himself appearing in character on screen.

In Chapter One: Act Of Faith, Faith Harrington, a young newspaper reporter with an exotic private life, prepares for a stimulating evening at home that doesn’t go according to plan. In Chapter Two: Jimmy’s End, louche and hard-drinking womanizer James Mitchum finds himself wandering into one strange bar too many. In Chapter Three: Upon Reflection, Faith’s first bewildered arrival at the club is captured in a fixed security mirror above the club’s oddly anachronistic lounge bar. Whilst in Chapter Four: A Professional Relationship, the unusual relationship between the club’s two managers is explored and in Chapter Five: His Heavy Heart, a dreadful realization hits James Mitchum as he is shepherded into his unenviable afterlife.

The soundtrack to SHOW PIECES features original lyrics by Alan Moore set to music by Adam Drucker and Andrew Broder working as Crook & Flail with help from a cast of vocalists including Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio), Alan Sparhawk (Low) and Nona Invie (Dark Dark Dark).