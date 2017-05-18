Selection for Flagship City International Film Festival 2017 announced

The Flagship City International Film Festival, featuring a diverse range of genres from independent filmmakers and showcasing some of the best independent movies from around the world, returns for an exciting edition this year.

Highlights of the 2017 schedule includes:

RED

Directed by Branko Tomovic

Narrative Short. 20 mins. United Kingdom.

Niklas, a surgeon who lives a life of solitude and is tormented by self hatred, performs regular illegal surgeries for the red market. He works together with Mia, a young prostitute who lures her clients in and drugs them. Niklas is looking for a way out of this dark world, but owes his life to their violent crime boss Ed, who would rather kill him then let him go.

The First American

Directed by Kevin Knoblock

Documentary. 1hr 35. U.S.A.

George Washington is central to understanding America's founding. He was the crucial figure in winning the American Revolution, in creating the Constitution, and in establishing the precedents for effective self-government as our first President. George Washington’s sense of virtue, his lifelong activity as a citizen, his reverence for the rule of law, and his commitment to establishing the American Republic make him the essential figure for every American to know and study. This is especially true at a time where there has been dramatic decline in the number of Americans who know and understand American history.

Zero-two

Directed by Elisabetta Diorio

Experimental. 30min 44 sec. U.S.A.

A man spends his entire life within the cell walls of the insidious corporation Apollyon until a mysterious voice on the other side of the wall opens him up to love, longing, and his own humanity.

The Greatest Honor

Directed by Kane Farabaugh

Documentary. 53:00. U.S.A.

This is the story of a son's last chance to understand the war experience of his father, John Amm, a veteran of "C" Company of the 260th Infantry Regiment, 65th Infantry Division. John Amm's unit was the "tip of the spear" in the Allied push into Germany during the final stages of World War 2. On the 500 mile path the unit took from Le Havre to Linz, John Amm and his fellow infantrymen witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, and the cost of the war on the people in towns and camps they liberated, as well as the sacrifices made by his comrades in arms. He remained mostly silent about this experience for almost 70 years. This documentary details the journey of discovering John Amm's silent heroism, and preserving his story, and those he served with, for posterity.

Facade

Directed by Carol Nguyen

Student Experimental. 10:36. Canada

An exploration of human connection within a flawed system. Four individuals discover that the main essence that unites them is also the reason for their isolation.

Sleep

Directed by Mary Aupperle

Student. 3:01. U.S.A

Sarah stays up late studying and then has to wake up early for school. She tries to work her way through getting dressed, doing her makeup and having breakfast, but she's so tired it's dangerous.

Forty Miles to Macon

Directed by Daniel Espeut

Music video. 5mins. U.S.A.

This true story of Tyler’s visit to his ancestors is a reminder to us all to seek out our heritage and make every attempt to understand our history.

The Flagship City International Film Festival was formed in 2013 by Eerie Horror Film Festival President, Greg Ropp and his business partner, John Walkiewicz, a film producer and veteran of regional media. Formed after years of planning and listening to the voices of indie filmmakers and screenwriters, The Flagship City International Film Festival was formed in order to present audiences with a diverse selection of some of the best independent films (multi-genre) from around the world while providing selected filmmakers and screenwriters with the exposure they deserve for all of their hard work and efforts.