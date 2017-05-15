RENDEL: Watch The Full Trailer For Finnish Superhero Movie
It was right around this time last year that word surfaced on Finnish superhero film Rendel, a vigilante style masked hero picture based on the original creation of Jesse Haaja. The basics here are fairly familiar - vigilante in mask and suit battles criminal underworld - but the quality of the original stills and teaser certainly captured the attention and they're back now with a full trailer.
They clearly don't have a Marvel / DC budget to work with here but that's fine because they're clearly not trying to make a Marvel / DC film and their resources are very well used, with strong production values. Language used is a mixture of Finnish and English and, yep, the keen eyes will spot Wyrmwood star Bianca Brady in there. Check it out below!
