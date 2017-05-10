Radiohead's Thom Yorke to Score SUSPIRIA Remake

I will be the first to admit that I am not as big a Dario Argento devotee as others within the ScreenAnarchy fold so the news of the Suspiria remake was met more passive aggressively than anything. I appreciate some of his work so I can appreciate why some are more devoted to the Italian cult filmmaker than I.

The film is a reimagining of Dario Argento’s cult classic. The new version of the horror film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind “Call Me By Your Name” and “I Am Love,” Yorke is best-known as the singer and principal songwriter behind the alt-rock band Radiohead. “Suspiria” marks the first time he scored a feature film.

“Suspiria” is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As her stock in the company rises, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

In a statement, Guadgnino said working with Yorke was “a dream come true,” adding “Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”