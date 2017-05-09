Pre-Nuptial Revelations Served For Dinner

"A murderer will kill you, a thief will rob you, but you never know where you stand with a liar." - Unknown author

Relationships are built on mutual trust. Lies destroy trust. The sad thing is that even if a liar would be truthful one day, you would have a hard time believing it, unless…

Enter the dark comedy Pasquale’s Magic Veal, which is about exactly these subjects. With a formidable cast featuring Vincent Pastore, Joseph D’Onofrio and Artie Pasquale as well as Dan Grimaldi and Angie Marie Muscat, writer/director D.J. Higgins takes us into the world of a relationship full of lies and dishonesty in his aforementioned short film with a surprise and thought-provoking ending.

A young couple, about to tie the knot, and their priest meet up for a pre-nuptial dinner. The overbearing groom is served his favorite dish but needless to say, that’s not where the story ends. Does it have a happy ending? Watch the film and decide for yourself.

Not surprisingly, the film won 11 awards in its festival round including the Gold Award in the L.A. Neo Noir, Novel, Film, Script Festival and Best Dark Comedy at the Manhattan Film Festival, and it isn’t done yet. The film was also accepted into the Long Island International Film Expo taking place from Jul 13 to July 20, 2017 and will screen at the Hoboken International Film Festival on May 23, 2017. The clever twist at the end definitely raises the entertainment value even higher, so make sure to put it on your list of films to watch.

PMV trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/v8s6rV8xxzU

About the Filmmakers

D.J. Higgins is a multi-award winning American filmmaker, writer and director of Irish / Italian descent. With 4 Master’s degrees in Italian Cinema, Italian Literature, Spanish Generalist Studies and in Film & Television, he is now going for a Doctorate in Modern Languages. His hope for the future is making movies with partners that help people better understand the world and who they are.

Follow D.J. on social media to get updates on his future captivating projects:

Website: http://www.djhiggins.net

Facebook Page PMV: https://www.facebook.com/magicveal2016/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/david.joseph.737448

Twitter: @DirectorDJ33

IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm8464282/

Julie Robinson truly enjoys creative collaboration with her producing partner D.J. Higgins as both of them strive to make movies with a meaningful message. A Mental Health Counselor by day / during the week, Julie embarks on her creative talent of filmmaking at night or on weekends.

Follow Julie on social media here:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/julie.robinson.5015983

FB Page PMV: https://www.facebook.com/magicveal2016/

IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm7243673/?ref_=nv_sr_3