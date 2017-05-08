BLADE RUNNER 2049 Trailer Turns Another Page

After a brief teaser, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a full and glorious trailer for Denis Villeneuve's (Arrival) upcoming Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott's groundbreaking 1982 film.

With stunning cinematography by Roger Deakins and a blistering synth score by Jóhann Jóhannsson that pays homage to Blade Runner's original theme by Vangelis, Villeneuve appears to honour the world of Scott's film while taking it to a whole new cinematic level.

Synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD Blade Runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass, Jared Leto and Robin Wright. It was written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

The film is out on 6th October 2017.