Our Favorite Faces Of Cate Blanchett

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Guess whose birthday it was yesterday? Yes, Cate Blanchett turned 48, and as the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok showed last month, she still easily commands the screen and has no trouble kicking ass while doing so.

In short: she rules. Well, many of her characters do at least; her regal visage is often used for portraying royalty, or otherworldly beauty. That doesn't mean she is bad at playing slightly more normal characters though, as she has proven often enough to be a great all-round actress.

So tell us: what's your favorite performance by her? Was it a drama, a glamorous part, or was she a fantasy heroine? Chime in, in the comments below!

Screen Anarchy logo
