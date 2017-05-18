Cannes Coverage Festival Videos International Features International Interviews International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

OPERATION RED SEA: In Production Video Gives First Look at Dante Lam's Next Film

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
OPERATION RED SEA: In Production Video Gives First Look at Dante Lam's Next Film
Variety had the first look at Dante Lam's follow up to last year's Operation Mekong, titled Operation Red Sea. It is a mix of footage from Mekong and behind the scenes and new footage for Red Sea which is still in production.
 
Emporer Motion Pictures is presenting footage to international buyers at the Marche du Film this week. You may have a look at the video and all its bombastic glory below. 
 
“...the Jiaolong Assault Team, one of the special forces of the world’s largest military force, People’s Liberation Army, is given a potentially fatal assignment, leading a small eight-man unit to evacuate Chinese residents from a North African republic in the throes of a coup d’état.
 
The squad strategically makes a two-pronged rescue attempt but is tragically ambushed, resulting in heavy casualties. At the same time, the terrorist leader manages to steal the incriminating evidence against him along with essential material for the manufacture of nuclear arms. The Jiaolong Assault Team is fully aware of the importance of ensuring such material is forever removed from the terrorists’ hands.”
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ChinaDante LamMilitary ActionOperation Red Sea
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.