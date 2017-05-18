OPERATION RED SEA: In Production Video Gives First Look at Dante Lam's Next Film

Emporer Motion Pictures is presenting footage to international buyers at the Marche du Film this week. You may have a look at the video and all its bombastic glory below.

“...the Jiaolong Assault Team, one of the special forces of the world’s largest military force, People’s Liberation Army, is given a potentially fatal assignment, leading a small eight-man unit to evacuate Chinese residents from a North African republic in the throes of a coup d’état.

The squad strategically makes a two-pronged rescue attempt but is tragically ambushed, resulting in heavy casualties. At the same time, the terrorist leader manages to steal the incriminating evidence against him along with essential material for the manufacture of nuclear arms. The Jiaolong Assault Team is fully aware of the importance of ensuring such material is forever removed from the terrorists’ hands.”