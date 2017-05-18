OKJA: Watch The Fabulous Trailer For Bong Joon-ho's Latest

The first full trailer is out for Bong Joon-ho's upcoming Okja, starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano and many more. The film is having its world premiere Cannes then will stream globally on Netflix on June 28th.

But keep an eye out for some markets to have theatrical releases as well. I believe that this is where something like Okja should be seen because it just looks grand. Okja, the hipp with elephant ears is endearing. An Seo-hyun as Mija looks to be a strong and fierce inspiration for young girls around the world. And there is no arguing that the rest of the supporting cast is not terrific. This looks great.