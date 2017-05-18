OKJA: Watch The Fabulous Trailer For Bong Joon-ho's Latest

The first full trailer is out for Bong Joon-ho's upcoming Okja, starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano and many more. The film is having its world premiere Cannes then will stream globally on Netflix on June 28th.
But keep an eye out for some markets to have theatrical releases as well. I believe that this is where something like Okja should be seen because it just looks grand. Okja, the hipp with elephant ears is endearing. An Seo-hyun as Mija looks to be a strong and fierce inspiration for young girls around the world. And there is no arguing that the rest of the supporting cast is not terrific. This looks great.
For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an even bigger friend - at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija's dearest friend.
With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja...while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.
Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host) begins with the gentlest of premises-the bond between man and animal-and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all.