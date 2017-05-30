Cannes Coverage Zombie Movies Hollywood Interviews Weird Features Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Neill Blomkamp Sows His Oats With New Short Films

Neill Blomkamp
Having gone through the big budget grinder to varying degrees of success over his feature career, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is getting back to his roots. Which, in his case, means making cool stuff the way he wats to, because he wants to, via his fledging Oats Studio.

After teasing for a while what Blomkamp has in store via Oats is coming more in to focus with the release of a first trailer. Looking for some experimental scifi short films brought direct to you by their creator, most likely via Steam? Because that's what these are. Blomkamp clearly has some significant backing here as the teaser promises great visuals on a large scale and even some familiar Hollywood faces (Hello, Sigourney!) and this is all very tasty. Check out the teaser below!

  • Ok, now this looks more like the maverick genius who made D9, rather than the guy who made Chappie. I'm in!

  • Mehliens

    Really? This looks absolutely terrible and is full of every cliche imaginable. Even worse he simply remixes Aliens with a generic alien invasion trope. Chappie is going to look like Taxi Driver compared to this fanfiction. And how is this 'experimental'?

