MORTO NAO FALA: Check The First Image From Dennison Ramalho's Debut Feature!

For those on with an ear to the ground of the international genre film circuit, Brazilian director Dennison Ramalho has been a bit of a touch point name for years now. The director of acclaimed shorts Love From Mother Only and Ninjas, Ramalho has turned heads - and occassionally stomachs - with some of the most potent short films to hit screens over the last decade. And so when you talk to people in the know about what directors there are out there who they are most excited about makingthe eventual step to features Ramalho's name comes up a lot. And when you talk to people about talent that they're surprised haven't made that step yet, Ramalho's name comes up even more. He's really, really, really good. And now he's in post production on his first feature.

Commissioned by Brazilian TV giant Globo Filmes - so don't expect the usual level of stomach churning imagery here - Morto Não Fala will be Ramalho's first foray on to the big screen. Here's how Globo describe it:

Stênio is a night attendant at the morgue of a large, violent city. In his dawn of work, he is never alone, because he has a paranormal gift of communication with the dead. When the confidences he hears from the hereafter, however, reveal secrets of his own life, Stênio unleashes a curse that brings danger and death to himself and his family.

Bit of a shaky translation there, sure, but you get the picture. Ramalho telling tales in a haunted morgue? Yes, please. We'll be keeping a close eye out for more on this one and in the meantime you can click the image below for a larger version.