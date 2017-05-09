Kirsten Dunst in First WOODSHOCK Trailer: Ethereal, Haunting, Trippy

Ethereal, haunting, and trippy are the first words that come to mind when watching the first trailer for Woodshock.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst "as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug," according to the official synopsis. Written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, fashion designers making their feature debut, it's billed as "a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own."

The trailer certainly backs that up. Watch it below. Woodshock will open in U.S. theaters on September 15.