Hot Docs Coverage Top 10 Lists All Videos Horror Movies Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Kirsten Dunst in First WOODSHOCK Trailer: Ethereal, Haunting, Trippy

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Kirsten Dunst in First WOODSHOCK Trailer: Ethereal, Haunting, Trippy

Ethereal, haunting, and trippy are the first words that come to mind when watching the first trailer for Woodshock

The film stars Kirsten Dunst "as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug," according to the official synopsis. Written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, fashion designers making their feature debut, it's billed as "a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own." 

The trailer certainly backs that up. Watch it below. Woodshock will open in U.S. theaters on September 15. 

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
A24Joe ColeKate MulleavyKirsten DunstLaura Mulleavy

More from Around the Web

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.