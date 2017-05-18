HorrorFest 2017: South African Horror Film Festival, And More, Now Open For Submissions

If you are a filmmaker and you are thinkiing to yourself, "Self, I have this new horror flick and I do not think I have ever had a film play in South Africa", then this is your opportunity to scratch that off your list of destinations! The S.A. HorrorFest celebrates its (lucky) 13th year of thrills and chills from October 26th through to the 3rd of November and submissions are now open!

Greetings from Cape Town! Africa's foremost Horror film festival and Halloween event, the South African Horrorfest showcases exciting new, indie and rare movies from around the world, and also acts as a platform to give productions their African theatrical premieres. Feature film (and short film) submissions are open. Submission details are at www.horrorfest.info/subform.html , or productions can be submitted via these services: Click For Festivals - www.clickforfestivals.com/south-african-horrorfest FestHome - https://filmmakers.festhome.com/f/2677 First round deadline: 1 June 2017 Late Submission Period: 2 June - 1 August 2017 [Other aspects of the S.A. HorrorFest include live movie soundtrack performance to silent classics by the Makabra Ensemble, the Bloody Parchment literature event & short story competition, Halloween dress-up competition, alternative market and more].