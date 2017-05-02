Overlook Coverage Thrillers Indie Videos Hollywood Reviews Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Pick Actor Siblings Who Aren't Siblings!

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
A few weeks ago I saw the Dutch apocalyptic science fiction film Molly, and noticed a striking resemblance between actress Annelies Appelhof (who plays Molly's exoskeleton-enhanced nemesis Kimmy) and American actress Julianne Moore.
I mean... check that image. And that's just something I culled from the trailer; once I get my hands on a copy of the entire film I can probably find even better examples. You could easily mistake them for sisters. Maybe not twins, but siblings for sure.

Thing is, they aren't related. Well, as far as I know at least...
You'll often see this though, especially when browsing through international cinema: actors who REALLY look like their (often more famous) American colleagues.
Hell, sometimes the effect is so strong that I look up the cast list to see if I spotted a secret cameo.

I can't be the only one who occasionally runs into this phenomenon, so I'm making it the question of the week: name two actors or actresses who resemble each other so much that they'd make a great combination for playing brothers and/or sisters.
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

