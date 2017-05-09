Have Your Say: Name The Film With The Best Visual Compositions

Yesterday we got to see the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's, and it was sheer cinematography porn by camera-and-lighting wizard Roger Deakin. I expect much from Villeneuve and crew, but even if it turns out that they spectacularly failed, the film will at least LOOK insanely pretty. The whole trailer plays like a collection of images from an exposition rather than an advert telling a story.Just look at the screenshot above. The use of colors, where everything is on the image, the light, the dark, the smoke, the different layers. Where is your eye drawn to, and where does it wander afterwards? That's visual composition. And in(like in its predecessor), it is obviously an area of attention.Of course this is not something which has been recently invented in movies. It's actually older than cinema itself, and has been around since people started painting in caves. But there is definitely an extra dimension in doing this with a moving image, and a craft. Some shots still look interesting even after you've already seen them hundreds of times.So our question of the week is: what films have the best (or most beautiful) examples of these visual compositions? HAVE YOUR SAY!