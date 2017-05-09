Hot Docs Coverage Indie Videos International Videos Indie News Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Have Your Say: Name The Film With The Best Visual Compositions
Just look at the screenshot above. The use of colors, where everything is on the image, the light, the dark, the smoke, the different layers. Where is your eye drawn to, and where does it wander afterwards? That's visual composition. And in Blade Runner 2049 (like in its predecessor), it is obviously an area of attention.
Of course this is not something which has been recently invented in movies. It's actually older than cinema itself, and has been around since people started painting in caves. But there is definitely an extra dimension in doing this with a moving image, and a craft. Some shots still look interesting even after you've already seen them hundreds of times.
So our question of the week is: what films have the best (or most beautiful) examples of these visual compositions? HAVE YOUR SAY!
