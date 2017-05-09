Hot Docs Coverage Indie Videos International Videos Indie News Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Name The Film With The Best Visual Compositions

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: Name The Film With The Best Visual Compositions
Yesterday we got to see the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, and it was sheer cinematography porn by camera-and-lighting wizard Roger Deakin. I expect much from Villeneuve and crew, but even if it turns out that they spectacularly failed, the film will at least LOOK insanely pretty. The whole trailer plays like a collection of images from an exposition rather than an advert telling a story.

Just look at the screenshot above. The use of colors, where everything is on the image, the light, the dark, the smoke, the different layers. Where is your eye drawn to, and where does it wander afterwards? That's visual composition. And in Blade Runner 2049 (like in its predecessor), it is obviously an area of attention.

Of course this is not something which has been recently invented in movies. It's actually older than cinema itself, and has been around since people started painting in caves. But there is definitely an extra dimension in doing this with a moving image, and a craft. Some shots still look interesting even after you've already seen them hundreds of times.

So our question of the week is: what films have the best (or most beautiful) examples of these visual compositions? HAVE YOUR SAY!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Have Your Say

More about Blade Runner 2049

  • Finnfangfoom

    And Charles Laughton's Night of the Hunter, of course.

  • Finnfangfoom

    Wong Kar-wei's In The Mood For Love. And Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel.

  • Andrew Gregory

    The Hidden Fortress (1958) - Akira Kurosawa's first widescreen compositions and he nails it.

  • Beyond the Black Rainbow was a visual powerhouse for me.

  • Oscar Luis

    You The Living

  • Kurt

    The first 2 episodes of Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS is a master class of architecture as character, from David Fincher. The show loses it as other directors take over, but oh, my are those first two eps wonderful in terms of studious composition.

  • Kurt

    Also, for the sheer beauty, King Hu's A TOUCH OF ZEN is a treasure trove of compositional grace notes

  • Kurt

    Also. LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD is a non-stop marvel of composition.

  • Kurt

    Much of Deakins' work has this. His stunning work on Skyfall, Prisoners, Jarhead, 1984 ---> but I will absolutely go to bat for A SERIOUS MAN which as some deeply, subtly powerful compositions to understand character and situation, and who is in control and who isn't.

  • bricriu .

    Ran & Aguirre: Wrath of God would be my personal faves.

  • Bartattack

    The Fall directed by Tarsem Singh. Not only Beautifull...but also a very good movie overall.

  • Finnfangfoom

    One of the most underrated and unjustly unseen movies. I was shocked to read all those lukewarm and indifferent reviews upon it's release.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.