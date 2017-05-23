Cannes Coverage Indie Interviews Zombie Movies Horror Movies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Have Your Say: About That Netflix Versus The Cannes Film Festival Thingy...
We did get one other controversy though, and it was entirely industry-based. It concerned Netflix participating with two films in competition at the festival, and the eyebrows that raised.
What makes Netflix so special? I mean, who cares who made a film, right? I'm just happy someone gave Bong Joon-ho a bag of money to make a new film, an excellent one even, if we believe our reviewer Pierce Conran.
But here's the rub: Netflix had these film made to provide reputable content for its streaming platform, not for theatrical distribution. Netflix doesn't mind distributing them theatrically (as long as people aren't making it too difficult for them), but the films are meant to logically benefit Netflix, not some theater chain.
And the French law currently dictates that if Netflix shows its films theatrically in France outside of festivals, they have to wait a full three years before they can stream them. Their OWN films. So Netflix obviously decided that France wouldn't get these films theatrically distributed, opting to exclusively stream them instead.
This caused an uproar among some people, demanding that the festival would exclude these films seeing as how they'd never be in cinemas anyway. "How can the greatest cinema-celebrating event of the year include content which is intentionally made to undermine and compete with theatrical cinema?", they argued.
Cannes kind-of relented, allowing this year's Netflix-produced movies to stay in, but adding a rule that from next year onward, only films which are theatrically shown can participate in the competition.
This caused an uproar among OTHER people, who stated that many small independent films also never get shown theatrically outside of festivals.
The Cannes Film Festival is, of course, fully free to insert whatever rules (and indeed films) they want. Netflix is, of course, fully free to decide what to do with content they created for themselves. Hate-bashing either of these giants serves no purpose, especially since we can all agree that the "three-year-difference-law" which started the whole thing is not really... sensible in the current age. I'm being polite here.
But there's no denying that the issue has split film-lovers in Cannes in two camps. Even the Palme D'Or jury itself is split, with Pedro Almodovar firmly in team Cannes, and Will Smith firmly in team Netflix.
Seeing the arguments spreading over the social media last week, swiping up friends left and right, made me decide to make this our "Have Your Say" question today. Are you on team Netflix, team Cannes, or do you have a different idea? What's your opinion on the whole issue?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
