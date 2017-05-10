Giveaway: Win a Copy of THE SHADOW EFFECT on DVD

It is giveaway time once again my pretties! ScreenAnarchy is giving away two DVDs of the Olson brother's action flick The Shadow Effect starring Cam Gigandet, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Brit Shaw, and Michael Biehn.

The film was released last week on DVD by Momentum Pictures, so we are a tad late on this one, but better late than never.

Obsessed with gene regeneration, and fascinated by the phenomenon of the waking dream, Dr. Reese (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) explores the psyche of Gabriel Howarth (Cam Gigandet), a young man whose life is turned upside down when his violent dreams begin to blend with reality. When Gabriel's dreams mirror political assassinations, he must race against the clock to not only save himself and his wife Brinn (Britt Shaw), but stop an experimental government program. With time running out, and Gabriel's life on the line, only Dr. Reese holds the key to unlocking the truth.

The usual rules apply when I am giving away free stuff. This contest is open to our U.S. readers only. They must answer a skill testing question of my choosing and e-mail us the answer no later than mindnight (PST) this Friday, May 12th. We will randomly choose two winners and the DVDs will be yours. Ready?

The Shadow Effect was not only directed by two brothes but also written by two brothers? Who are they?