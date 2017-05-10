Hot Docs Coverage Hollywood Reviews Weird Interviews Festival News All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive: Female Buddy Comedy THE WEDDING INVITATION Nabbed by Freestyle, Sets Release; Watch Trailer

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
 Sign-In to Vote
We've learned exclusively that Freestyle Digital Media has acquired female buddy comedy The Wedding Invitation. It will be released on VOD platforms on June 6, 2017.  We also have the first trailer for your viewing pleasure. 

The film stars Eoin Macken (NBC's The Night Shift), Camille Guaty (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Christina Ulloa (HBO's Entourage)and Rainy Kerwin (Pride & Prejudice). Here's an official description: 

A last minute invitation to an 80’s prom-themed wedding puts three best friends in a desperate tailspin to land dates. Their mission, splattered with drunken-dry-heaving walk-of-shame moments, will require them to lay it all on the line for love.

Rainy Kerwin wrote and directed, in addition to her starring role. This summer is shaping up to be something of a 'female friends teaming up to have fun' season, with the big studio comedies Rough Night and Girls Trip arriving later in June and July, respectively, so it should be interesting to see how the independently-made The Wedding Invitation distinguishes itself, beyond the 'Bridesmaids meets Sex and the City' collision that is touted.

Enjoy the first trailer below.

