JUPITER'S MOON: Watch The Trailer For Latest From WHITE GOD's Kornel Mundruczo

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo made a small dent in the world of genre cinema with his amazing 2014 film White God. Just a small one. Heh. Well, Mundruczo is back with his new film Jupiter's Moon in competition at Cannes this week and the trailer dropped yesterday and is well worth a moment of your time. Have a look below.

A young immigrant is shot down while illegally crossing the border. Terrified and in shock, wounded Aryan can now mysteriously levitate at will. Thrown into a refugee camp, he is smuggled out by Dr Stern, intent on exploiting his extraordinary secret. Pursued by enraged camp director Laszlo, the fugitives remain on the move in search of safety and money. Inspired by Aryan's amazing powers, Stern takes a leap of faith in a world where miracles are trafficked for small change.

(There are domain restrictions on the Vimeo link so we have included a second link. Just in case)