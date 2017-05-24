Cannes Coverage Trailers All Interviews All Features Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

Crowdfund This: A Big, Big Reprint Of BEYOND TERROR

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
What makes for a good crowdfunding campaign? An interesting subject helps, a goal limit which is humble helps, giving something back for your contribution helps...

Well, Fab Press' campaign for re-issuing Stephen Thrower's long-sold-out book about Italian director Lucio Fulci definitely scores major marks on all fronts. Beyond Terror has been out of print since 2009, and a big reason for this was that an expensive reprint of such a niche hardcover book is too big a risk for any publisher. Thankfully, Fab Press is asking for a mere 7500 GBP to achieve their goal, and while I'm writing this, the campaign just went from 1800 (24%) to fully funded.

Contributing in exchange of a perk isn't cheap, but what you get packs a pretty wallop. You don't just get a reprint of the previous edition, the book will be updated with an extra 128 pages, and will be delivered in a deluxe case based on the book of Eidon as seen in Fulci's The Beyond. A trailer-DVD will be included, and oh, and your name will be in the book. Other perks include T-shirts, posters, other books... Check out the page, or if you're still on the fence, check the video below.

NOTE: the top perk (level 7) just sold out. If you want to contribute, and you want to choose one of the perks which has a limit on it... well, you'd better hurry...

