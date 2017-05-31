Cannes 2017 Dispatch: A Tour of the Marché

Sometimes a poster is just too provocative not to stop and ask about. Unfortunately I didn't do that... and I can't find much more than a synopsis for this one that is yet to make it to IMDB. Anyone?



Alanis

Director: Anahí Berneri

Premiere: Not yet.

Synopsis:Alanis is a sex worker. Along with her one-year-old son, she shares with Gisela, a woman several years older, a "private" apartment in downtown Buenos Aires, where she lives and works. Posing as clients, two municipal inspectors break into their apartment and close their home. They ask for a qualification they do not have to function "as a massage home". Alanis seeks accommodation at an aunt's house. He arrives in his work attire and, full of deceit, tries to keep his dishonorable secret in front of his family. From there, Alanis tries to recover her dignity, her belongings and her friend. He takes care of his son and offers on the street what he knows how to do. But even the street has its rules and Alanis must fight to make a place. Moving permanently, as one who can not stop to think: Where to live with your baby? Where to work? Or is it really that these are choices that you have no freedom to take?

