Brazilian Political Thrills in REAL - O PLANO POR TRÁS DA HISTÓRIA Trailer

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Heading to Brazilian theaters on May 25, Real - O Plano Por Trás da História has revealed its first trailer, which presents it as a snappy political thriller. 

Based on Guilherme Fiúza's book 3000 Dias no Bunker, it's set in 1993, when the government in Brazil experienced a tremendous change. And here I confess my general ignorance of the subject; all I know is that I visited Brazil for a few days and would love to know more about that time period. 

As to the film, Rodrigo Bittencourt directed and ... I haven't been able to find any information in English so far, but it certainly looks intriguing. Check it out below. 

