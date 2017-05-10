Brazilian Political Thrills in REAL - O PLANO POR TRÁS DA HISTÓRIA Trailer
Heading to Brazilian theaters on May 25, Real - O Plano Por Trás da História has revealed its first trailer, which presents it as a snappy political thriller.
Based on Guilherme Fiúza's book 3000 Dias no Bunker, it's set in 1993, when the government in Brazil experienced a tremendous change. And here I confess my general ignorance of the subject; all I know is that I visited Brazil for a few days and would love to know more about that time period.
As to the film, Rodrigo Bittencourt directed and ... I haven't been able to find any information in English so far, but it certainly looks intriguing. Check it out below.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.