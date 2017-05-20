Bollywood RAMBO Remake Signs Tiger Shroff's Perm In Lead Role

This is it, the news that literally NO ONE was waiting for, Bollywood's officially licensed remake of Rambo has found its star. That man is Tiger Shroff.

I'm not a fan of Tiger Shroff, and I'm 100% unconvinced that he has either the acting chops or the imposing physicality required for the role of Rambo, however, that has never stopped Bollywood filmmakers from stepping in shit before so let's just roll with it.

The news was announced at Cannes a couple of days ago and released via The Hollywood Reporter, who described the film thusly:

The Indian Rambo will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land. Forced into the dangerous jungles and frozen mountains of the Himalayas, he unleashes mayhem and destruction, becoming the unstoppable machine he was trained to be.

Now, I'm not completely sure which version of Rambo this is remaking. It doesn't quite sound like the "broken man returns from war with nothing left to live for" of the first film, it sounds more like the goofier later version that turned Stallone into a sweat-covered action icon in the '80s.

As much as I love the original Rambo for its legitmate pathos and a really strong performance from Stallone, I hope the new version focuses more on the explosions, because Shroff is not a strong actor. The sales art that has just appeared above seems to bear out that suspicion as well.

The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who was also recently responsible for Bang Bang!, the Bollywood remake of Tom Cruise/Cameron Diaz actioner Knight and Day. Bang Bang! was a hit at the box office, and though it's not an objectively good film, it at least is dumb and explody enough to be enjoyable for a decent chunk of the run time.

I'll be setting my expectations low.