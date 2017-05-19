BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL: Watch The Trailer For Takashi Miike's Anime Adaptation
Oh boy. The trailer for Takashi Miike's adaptation of the manga and anime Blade of the Immortal dropped yesterday and it looks like pure Chanbara bliss. I cannot speak as to how accurate the film adaptation is to both the manga and the anime but I was sensing some positive reactions to it online yesterday. Have a look for yourself below.
Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to help a young girl named Rin avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine - the 100th film by master director Takashi Miike. IMDB
Blade of the Immortal opened in Japan a couple weeks ago and played at Cannes yesterday.
