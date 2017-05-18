Behind the Camera -- An Interview with One of Hollywood's Biggest Talent Agencies

I recently chatted with Jen Caprio and Scott Benson of Eastern Talent Agency, one of the most successful agencies in Hollywood. Working with below the line talent, Jen and Scott have placed talent on shows like The Walking Dead, Mr. Robot and more!

What is your coolest film and tv projects you have packaged clients on? Any cool ones about to premiere?

We don’t usually package clients, mainly because Directors and Producers typically have specific ideas as to what they’re looking for. That said, we have placed clients on some really amazing current and upcoming shows such G.L.O.W. (Netflix), PREACHER (AMC), the Marvel/Netflix series’ (DAREDEVIL, LUKE CAGE, JESSICA JONES, etc.), CLAWS (TNT), THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), MR. ROBOT (USA), INSECURE (HBO), just to name a few.



What is your favorite part of being an agent?

Probably a combo of both the chase and then successfully placing a client on a project, especially if they’re really excited about it or it’s a subject matter they’re passionate about. It’s always a great feeling when you’re able to convince a producer to meet a client that they might not have otherwise taken a second look at, and see them knock the meeting right out of the park.



Can you share an anecdote of one of your most challenging or rewarding moments working as an agent?

One of the most challenging parts of our job overall, and really the entertainment industry in general, is rejection. Not everyone is going to like our clients as much as we do, or think they’re right for a certain project. You just have to push through it and keep trying, and you’ll eventually connect a client with the job they’ve always wanted, which is by far the most rewarding part.



What makes Eastern Talent Agency stand out from your competitors?

The agents at Eastern collectively represent everyone on the roster and offer a team approach to representation in general, which we think is quite unique. As opposed to assigning clients to a particular agent, we divide the work by project and studio/production company, so a client might hear from any one of us, depending upon who is tracking what. This allows us to roundtable client issues or particularly tough decisions if necessary, and each offer our perspective. It definitely helps inform the situation at hand without fear of stepping on anyone’s toes because the person might be “their” client or “my” client. On a more logistical note, it also allows us to cover for one another, should an agent be out of the office unexpectedly or on vacation, etc.

We’re also committed to charitable giving and support for philanthropic causes around the globe, and proud vocal advocates in support for the rights of all humans, animals, and the protection of the environment.



If a below-the-line person is reading this, what can they do to stand out in terms of convincing you to represent them?

It’s really case-by-case but for the most part, it depends on several factors, including whether or not it’s a fit within their category on our roster at the time and also if they have enough scripted credits on their resume. Most important, however, is how someone comes across in the room when we initially decide to meet them, since that’s integral to both their success and ours in terms of being able to promote them; once we secure a project meeting for a client, it’s up to them to convince the producers and creatives in the room why they’re the best choice for the job.

