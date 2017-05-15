BAD RAP: Watch the Trailer for Asian-American Hip Hop Doc Out on VOD May 23rd

One could argue that no group of peoples has soaked up and adopted hip hop culture like Asian communities around the World. From fashion, to dance, and lyricism there have been no shortage of participants, and in some cases leaders, in the sub culture. Yet it is the rappers that are finding it hard to find acceptance among their peers.

So consider filmmaker Salima Koroma's debut documentary Bad Rap which follows four Asian-American rappers and their quest for acceptance and legitimacy in the Hip Hop world. Her documentary, a film which she shot, edited and produced, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. It will be out on VOD on May 23rd and we have the trailer here for you.

Hip-hop culture has transcended many racial and cultural boundaries after its founding in the ’70s by African-American and Latino youth in the South Bronx. Since then, rappers have emerged as legitimate pop culture stars around the world and hip-hop’s global movement has become increasingly more diverse. Yet the face of rap in America remains primarily black, brown, and white. BAD RAP follows the lives and careers of four Asian-American rappers trying to break into a world that often treats them as outsiders.Featuring dynamic live performance footage and revealing interviews, BAD RAP will turn the most skeptical critics into believers.

From the battle rhymes of crowd-favorite Dumbfoundead to the tongue-in-cheek songs of Awkwafina; the unapologetic visuals of Rekstizzy to the conflicted values of Lyricks—BAD RAP paints a memorable portrait of artistic passion in the face of an unsung struggle.