A Wee Tweak To The Community Posting Rules

We interrupt our normal ramblings for a bit of housekeeping:

When we made the switch over to Screen Anarchy we were very happy to also introduce the ability for you, our readers, to contribute directly to the site by posting your own news, reviews, trailers ... whatever you want, really. We tried to keep it as simple as possible and all you really need to do to get started is hit that red button up in the top right. You should try it!

We are, for the most part, very pleased with how people have been using the new posting feature but it has also been a little bit co-opted by publicists. Which we're not crazy about. And so we have tweaked our guidelines and will no longer be accepting PR shill. We absolutely WILL be very happy to have festivals and events post their calls for entry, award winners and other hard news pieces - we'd be thrilled if they did. But anything beyond that from a paid representative? Sorry, not gonna happen. For that you'll just have to write us and see if the editorial staff likes it.

As a consequence of this we are re-setting the auto moderation counter so that all posters will be treated as new posters so that we can spot and flag the PR folk. It's a bit inconvenient for the regulars, I know, but we hope you'll understand and appreciate why we're doing it.