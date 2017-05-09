A Mother's Hostage Situation

Mother’s Day, the day we honor our mothers, is approaching fast. A mother will love her children in a way they, as well as people who don’t have children, will never understand. In a mother’s mind her children can do no wrong. Most mothers are blessed with good children and then there are those who struggle to get their children on the right track. So, what happens when a child’s hopeless situation put his mother in harm’s way?

Writer / Director D.J. Higgins and producer Julie Robinson tackle this gripping subject in their upcoming short film SMACK. Watch the trailer here to see a child becoming so desperate to take his own mother hostage in order to support his drug addiction.

Actor Alex Montaldo, who plays the addict, delivers a performance so real it feels like a real hostage situation, as does Carol Mennie as his distressed mother in this film. Craig Rivela and Anais Almonte were also cast well in their cop roles who try to save the day.

With its attention-grabbing message, this upcoming short film is the ideal material to be shown at drug rehabilitation centers as well as in schools.

Once completed, the film will make the film festival rounds and then be made available free on YouTube and Vimeo to help as many people as possible in this predicament. Spread the word and help save a life.

Smack Trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ttp6ly5ar1E

About the Filmmakers

D.J. Higgins is a multi-award winning American filmmaker, writer and director of Irish / Italian descent. With 4 Master’s degrees in Italian Cinema, Italian Literature, Spanish Generalist Studies and in Film & Television, he is now going for a Doctorate in Modern Languages. His hope for the future is making movies with partners that help people better understand the world and who they are.

Julie Robinson truly enjoys creative collaboration with her producing partner D.J. Higgins as both of them strive to make movies with a meaningful message. A Mental Health Counselor by day / during the week, Julie embarks on her creative talent of filmmaking at night or on weekends.

