A DEADPOOL Animated Series by Donald Glover is on The Way
Wow oh wow, is this awesome news! Reports are out that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are going to write, produce and serve as showrunners for a new animated Deadpool series for FXX.
The 10-episode series will launch in 2018, with Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory joining the Glover brothers as exec producers. Loeb and his executives are believed to be big fans of FXX's Archer, and approached FX brass with the idea, not the other way around. FX then approached Glover, a significant talent with increasing geek cred. Following a complex negotiation, the series will hail from Marvel Television, FX Productions and ABC Studios' cable arm, ABC Signature. A voice cast has not yet been determined.A writers' room for the animated series has already been set up in London, where the Atlanta creator and star is filming the Han Solo Star Wars spinoff movie where he takes on the role of a young Lando Calrissian. The latter caused the second season of the Golden Globe-winning comedy to be delayed until 2018, though insiders says Glover has already written Atlanta's season two."Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said FX president of original programming Nick Grad. "With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original."
Wow. Donald Glover at the helm and the series on a network like FXX that already has an adult-centric animated series like the popular Archer in its fold?
Glover indeed has geek cred dripping from every pore, even before he was attached to the new Spider-Man and Star Wars standalone movies. He is also tremendously funny and not afraid to be crass either which will only compliment a Deadpool universe known for both. This is great news.
