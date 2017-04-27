Watch New HOUNDS OF LOVE Trailer, But Only If You're Brave

Lasting just 60 seconds, a new trailer for Hounds of Love somehow manages to disturb and unsettle on a subatomic level.

True, trailers are meant to sell potential viewers and may not necessarily represent the movie as a whole. From what I heard during SXSW in March (where I managed to miss it entirely), this trailer, however, may actually undersell what appears to be a very chilling horror thriller.

Our own Tom Kiesecoms saw the film and was quite impressed. He wrote in part: "The greatest feat of Ben Young’s tremendously accomplished directorial debut is that it tackles an easily sensationalized narrative with uncanny poise and a sharp understanding of the power of empathetic identification."

You can read his very enthusiastic review right here

Official synopsis: "In suburban Perth during the mid 1980s, people are unaware that women are disappearing at the hands of serial killer couple John and Evelyn White. After an innocent lapse in judgment, Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted by the disturbed couple.

"With her murder imminent, Vicki realizes she must find a way to drive a wedge between Evelyn and John if she is to survive. Hounds of Love is an exercise in expertly-crafted tension, offering a bold, challenging debut from writer/director Ben Young."

Hounds of Love will open in select theaters and on VOD on May 12. Watch the trailer below, feast your eyes upon the four stills in the gallery, and make plans accordingly.