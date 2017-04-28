Hot Docs Coverage Festival News Top 10 Lists Crime Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

TWIN PEAKS: Take a Quick Tour Around Town in The New Teaser

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
They call them event series for a reason. A new teaser for the upcoming revival of David Lynch's Twin Peaks came out today. Like other teasers before it it gives up nothing by way of the plot, which is fine by the series' long devoted fans. It takes us on a quick tour of the town: the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Department, the RR Cafe, and the Palmer residence to start. Have a look below. 

Twin Peaks returns on Showtime on May 21st. 

Mark FrostDavid LynchMädchen AmickDana AshbrookSheryl LeeKyle MacLachlanCrimeDramaMystery
