Toronto Int'l Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival: Blood is in The Air at Second Annual Spring Genre Fest

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
When we talk about the embarrasment of riches we have here in Toronto in regards to access to international genre fare we're always a little self conscious that we come across as loud mouthed braggards. Of course this would be very un-Canadian of us. The bragging part. The self-conscious part is VERY us. Sorry.

Case in point. I did not even know that the Toronto International Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (TISH) existed until a publicist for one of the films in the lineup brought it to our attention last week. Yet here we are with the festival coming up next weekend, readying itself for its sophomore run.

And it comes at a perfect time of the year when we need to get outside, after a long Winter, and head back indoors into a dark theatre. No, it totally makes sense! 

We acknowledge that Toronto is already a home to some excellent genre film festivals such as Toronto After Dark and Blood in the Snow. However, we feel that genre films should be accessible all year round, that's why we have set our festival in the spring. We are also rolling out with some more unique features such as a scream queen competitions alongside our screenings.
 
The second annual Toronto International Spring of Horror & Fantasy Film Festival will be a three day event on April 7-9, 2017.
 
The screenings will take place at the Carlton Cinema in downtown Toronto. 
Have a look at the lineup of features, shorts and music videos and if you are interested in TISH's lineup head on over to the main site and pick up a festival pass for only $55
 
Feature Films
Brackenmore
Caught
Holy Hell
Occupants
Sinister Circle
The Droid
The Haunt
The Spring Of Life
The Unwilling
Who's Watching Oliver
 
Short Films
A Quiet Moment
Blight
Dreams on Sale
Exposure
Glimpse
Graveyard Shift
Hope
Infirmity
Kaddish!
Kookie
Last Call Lenny
Lost Girl
Pearl
Run
Stick To Your Gun
Stripes
The Alan Dimension
The Backpage
The Date
The Wanderer
Walking Supply
 
Music Videos
Atlas World
Halloween Baby
I Ain't Lazy, I'm Just Dreamin'
Johnny Clegg - Take My Heart Away (High Society Remix)
My Eternity
The Fake Brothers' Bal

