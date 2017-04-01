Toronto Int'l Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival: Blood is in The Air at Second Annual Spring Genre Fest

When we talk about the embarrasment of riches we have here in Toronto in regards to access to international genre fare we're always a little self conscious that we come across as loud mouthed braggards. Of course this would be very un-Canadian of us. The bragging part. The self-conscious part is VERY us. Sorry.

Case in point. I did not even know that the Toronto International Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (TISH) existed until a publicist for one of the films in the lineup brought it to our attention last week. Yet here we are with the festival coming up next weekend, readying itself for its sophomore run.

And it comes at a perfect time of the year when we need to get outside, after a long Winter, and head back indoors into a dark theatre. No, it totally makes sense!

We acknowledge that Toronto is already a home to some excellent genre film festivals such as Toronto After Dark and Blood in the Snow. However, we feel that genre films should be accessible all year round, that's why we have set our festival in the spring. We are also rolling out with some more unique features such as a scream queen competitions alongside our screenings. The second annual Toronto International Spring of Horror & Fantasy Film Festival will be a three day event on April 7-9, 2017. The screenings will take place at the Carlton Cinema in downtown Toronto.