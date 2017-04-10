SENSE8, Season 2 Trailer: What Is Going On?

I confess: I watched the first four episodes of Season 1 of Sense8 on Netflix, and then placed it on my back burner. The visual compositions of the Wachowskis are undoubtedly striking, but the hyper-activity of the storyline, jumping around between different people around the world who are somehow linked together, left my feeble mind overwhelmed.

Is it time to give the series another shot? A trailer for season 2 of the series has just dropped, and it makes me want to watch the entirety of season 1 as soon as possible.

Did you watch season 1? Did you find it fascinating ... compelling .. intriguing? Or was your reaction less positive?

You can watch the Season 2 trailer and leave your comments below. It debuts on May 5.

If you need / want to catch up on Netflix, click through to binge right here.