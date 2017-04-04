PHOENIX FORGOTTEN Trailer: Teens, UFO Sightings, Found Footage ... What Could Go Wrong?

A truly impressive group of producers, including Ridley Scott, Wes Ball, T.S. Nowlin, Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon, are credited for Phoenix Forgotten, directed by Justin Barber and written by Barber and Nowlin.

It's inspired by a true event, namely, the widely-reported sighting of an unidentified flying object in the skies over Phoenix, Arizona, in 1997. Here's the synopsis:

Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed...

So...what am I missing in this trailer that the impressive group of producers saw in the original script? To be blunt, it looks like any other found-foootage flick to my old eyes, but perhaps there is something in the story that makes it distinctive.

The movie opens wide in theaters across the U.S. on April 21. Have a look at the trailer below and tell us what you think in the comments section.