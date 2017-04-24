Our Favorite Faces Of Rosario Dawson

This weekend saw the première of famous producer Denise Di Novi's first film as a director:, starring Rosario Dawson as a woman terrorized by the deranged ex-wife of her soon-to-be-husband.Reviews have been mixed (and puns regarding the title have been rife) but everyone seems to agree that lead actress Rosario Dawson does a good job in it. But with her that's basically a given, as she often manages to impress even when given little material to work with. So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Rosario Dawson? Chime in, in the comments below!