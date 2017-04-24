Tribeca Coverage Hollywood News Anime Fantasy Movies International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Rosario Dawson

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Our Favorite Faces Of Rosario Dawson
This weekend saw the première of famous producer Denise Di Novi's first film as a director: Unforgettable, starring Rosario Dawson as a woman terrorized by the deranged ex-wife of her soon-to-be-husband.

Reviews have been mixed (and puns regarding the title have been rife) but everyone seems to agree that lead actress Rosario Dawson does a good job in it. But with her that's basically a given, as she often manages to impress even when given little material to work with. So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Rosario Dawson? Chime in, in the comments below!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    I adore her facial expressions in Deathproof. I know most film fans despise the flick, but I'm not part of that crowd. Just watched it again with my eldest last week. We're on a Tarantino & Rodriguez binge right now and she's loving it.

    I thought she was great in Daredevil too.

  • KIDS; DEATHPROOF.

