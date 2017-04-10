Our Favorite Faces Of Sir Michael Caine

This weekend saw the premiere of Zach Braff's Going in Style
, the remake of Martin Brest's 1979 comedy drama. Like with its original, the new version boasts a stellar cast, as this time the three geriatric bank-robbers are played by Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Alda. And we could have easily picked each and any one of them to be the focus of today's article, but after some eeny-meeny-miny-moe-ing we ended up with Sir Michael Caine.
And what a choice he is. At 84 years of age, he's still going strong, each year adding another few titles to his cinematography, a list which already has more than 160 films on it. What's so remarkable is that in the past sixty years, he's played every type of character you can think of, from moron to genius, from sociopathic thug to mild-mannered nerd, while always being instantly recognizable as himself. For proof, all you need to do is to take a look at the quiz we did about him a few years ago
.
He is never too proud to take a check for a truly awful movie. One of his funniest quotes is about the wretched Jaws IV: The Revenge
, in which he had the leading role: "I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific."
But when he needs to act for real, he easily holds his own among the likes of giants like Sir Laurence Olivier.
So what is your favorite performance by him? Was it in a good film or a bad one? Was he funny, scary or sympathetic? Chime in, in the comments below!
