Getting Emotional With Musical Web Series "Till Death" Episode 2 "Yosuke"

When you are making a musical, the acting begins long before you head to the location to film. The real acting begins months before the shoot starts during the recording of the music.

In episode 2 of "Till Death," Japanese actor Kintaro Aoyama sings the traditional Japanese song "Katchusha's Song" and was matched up with acclaimed Japanese pianist and composer Hirotake Kitakata. Hirotake is used to trained musicians and performers working with him in the studio so I was a little nervous in the days leading up the recording when Kintaro announced he had never recorded a song before. Hirotake barely batted an eye at this, and between recording the strings and the traditional Japanese chindon band, we spend two hot summer days recording Kintaro's vocals.

Dripping with sweat, Hirotake was amazing at coaching Kintaro on the acting as he sang. He made it very clear that he was more interested in perfect performance than he was in perfect pitch and Kintaro was clearly relieved. Though he may not be a talented musician, Kintaro is a dedicated performer through and through, and he found it easy to approach the song as an extension of his acting. Jumping, crouching, smiling and frowning, he sang take after take tirelessly and without complaint.

When the song was finished, the entire team was in awe of how beautiful and special it was. We really felt that we were on to something original and unique and we held on to that feeling as we made our way to the location to shoot a month later.

Amy (Camilla Ståhl) appears for the first time as the two different versions of herself. Amy of the past is a nasty biting mess of makeup, attitude, and snarl I'm not sure another actress could have pulled off. Amy of the present is a wafty vision in the background watching on approvingly with Death (Cynthia Cheston) at her side as the past version of herself tears Yosuke apart and leaves him.

The heartbroken Yosuke is left without words. Overcome with emotions he smashes a series of pictures the two of them had taken in happier times. As the music takes over the scene, we truly get a sense of Yosuke's positive character and Kintaro Aoyama's range as an actor. To go from devastation to an extremely happy musical fantasy number and then back to the loneliest face I've ever seen was quite the feat!

The end of the episode sees Dark Amy continuing her journey towards her death and adding her cousin Jo (Maria Papadopoulou) into the mix. The end of the shoot of episode two left our team hopeful and optimistic of the journey we still had with Amy and company to come.

A behind the scenes notes-Death (Cynthia Cheston) had injured her foot just before filming and wasn't able to wear shoes during the filming of this scene. We decided to roll with it and Death is shown bare foot through most of the film. The chindon band (Chindon Band Zakuro) featured in this episode is the actual band playing in the song. They were the most charming ladies and were very very game to work with us in making an unforgettable song and scene!