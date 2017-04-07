LU OVER THE WALL: Mermaids And Rock And Roll In Trailer For Yuasa's Latest

After a lengthy stint working in TV acclaimed Mind Game director Yuasa Masaaki returns to the big screen this year with a pair of features from his own Science Saru studio. The first - Kurokami No Otome - has been drawing the bulk of the attention thanks to connections to Yuasa's popular television anime The Tatami Galaxy, with which it shares a source author and several key creative positions. But a new trailer has just arrived for Yuasa's second feature of the year - Lu Over The Wall - and there's so much going on here that it's hard not to think that it's going to steal quite a lot of that attention away.

The story of a high school boy in a fishing town and his friendship witha mermaid girl, it's hard not to look at this as a more grown up version of Miyazaki's Ponyo and Yuasa does not appear to be shying away from that comparison with his character designs. This one is based on an original script from Yuasa and Yoshida Reiko, check out the trailer below!