INTERVIEW: Actor/Writer Christopher Bayon Takes His Creative Talents to Screen and Stage in New York City

New Yorkers are about to get not one but two new projects from a fresh and rising voice: actor, writer, producer Christopher Bayon.

Up first from April 30-May 2, Christopher will debut his new Jazz musical battle turned love story stage production “For What It’s Worth”. The Romeo and Juliet style story follows a struggling Trumpet player who falls for the lead Violinist of the opposite affiliation. This special limited engagement at Theater 80 St. Marks brings together noted New York big band leader/composer Seth Weaver and Grammy nominated artists, Manhattan School of Music graduates and local musicians who frequent the top NYC jazz joints.

Then on May 6, Christopher hits the NYC Independent Film Festival with his comedy feature film “Bruce.” This story follows a struggling artist living a life he hates until an eccentric stranger enters his life and changes it forever. The only problem is that the stranger doesn’t actually exist. In addition to starring, Christopher also co-wrote and co-produced the project along with Jess Miller.

With two new creative projects on the verge of premiering, Christopher Bayon still found time to answer a few questions.

Why did you want to tell the story of “Bruce”?

CHRISTOPHER BAYON: “Bruce” kind of evolved from my friendship with Anthony. He's pretty ridiculous in real life and so I started wondering, what if he was a figment of my imagination and everything evolved from there.

Is it loosely based on your own life or what inspired you?

CB: There are definitely some parts of the film that I pulled from my everyday life, like my friendship with Anthony, having to take a desk jockey job to get by, things like that. Being a struggling artist and a young parent (which is terrifying) definitely manifests itself in there somewhere too.

You’ve got some funny people it in with you, tell us about the casting?

CB: Yea, our cast is really awesome. All young up and comers from UCB, Groundlings etc. Anthony is one of my best friends so it's always a lot of fun to work with him and Jess is involved with the Pitt in NYC so everyone on the film is a friend of the cast or crew.

Are you naturally drawn to comedy projects?

CB: Comedies are much more fun to write and create for sure. Especially with improv, you kinda just let these guys go and they come up with funny stuff.

This isn’t the only creative project you’re working on, right?

CB: Yea, I have the off-Broadway show “For What It’s Worth” going up at the end of the month that I'm currently working on so that's stressing me out at the moment. We're making a docu-drama of it as well, so a lot going on!

Why a jazz musical?

CB: It's a jazz vs. classical performance play set in the 1900's. I've played classical and Jazz trumpet for my entire life, but they've always been separate. This play is like Romeo and Juliet with the two sides and they battle it out. Pretty cool. www.forwhatitsworthnyc.com

Do you prefer live performance over film?

CB: I like both but I think live is my favorite. Live performance is definitely more of an adrenaline rush and you can feel the interaction, where film is more like a marathon of consistency.

Did you ever think about giving up on either of these projects and what stopped you?

CB: Everyday. Even when you get close to the finish line, I'm always doubting myself. Everyone tells me to relax, but when I relax I feel like nothing gets done. Rejection sucks, especially when you're reaching out and people aren't interested for whatever reason. But when I really think about it, I ask myself, in 10 years when I look back will I regret doing it, or more importantly not doing it? And I always end up going for it.

Biggest piece of advice you wish you would have followed?

CB: Save your money!

Best advice you actually followed?

CB: If you don't shoot, you can never score.

Lastly…where do you go from here?

CB: Well, “Bruce” has landed distribution interest from several companies so hopefully we will have worldwide distribution set up in the next few weeks after the premiere. I'll be finishing up post for the jazz musical film, and I'd like to have another project going by the end of the year! Stay tuned!