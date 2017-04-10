IFFLA Coverage Documentaries Crime Movies International Features International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Imagine 2017: Lineup And Recommendations

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Imagine2017.jpg

This Wednesday sees the start of the Imagine Film Festival in Amsterdam, which has, over the years, become my most anticipated genre movie event of the year. Oh sure, I'd love to visit Cannes, Sitges, Neuchâtel, Brussels, and the US-based festivals, but my current way of life prevents me from leaving the Netherlands for more than a day to visit a festival. So this Dutch festival provides me with most of my genre fixes each year; it's a place where I see friends, buy cool books, and watch films.

It helps that Imagine always has a great line-up, and is never too proud to show a film or two which has basically played everywhere else already. For me, it's a chance to catch-up on titles I've heard everyone talk about here on Screen Anarchy, but I always end up making a few happy discoveries as well.

This year, the Imagine festival's theme is 'Fantastic Fashion', and there are lectures and workshops on costumes, masks, make-up... I expect to get some fantastic eye-fulls even outside the screening rooms when I visit the venue later this week.

The festival runs from the 12th till the 22nd of April, and here is a short list of recommendations on what's on display there. Do check out the full schedule, and feel free to tell me in the comments below what I missed!

On Wednesday the 12th of April, the festival opens with a screening of Jordan Peele's Get Out. This might seem a tad strange to readers on the West side of the Atlantic, as it had a very successful wide run there already, but hey... we haven't had it here yet, and we keep hearing so many great things about it!

More than a week later, Sarah Adina Smith's Buster's Mal Heart will be closing the festival. It's an intriguing mindfuck of a film, and in his review our Kurt called it "wonderfully weird and weirdly wonderful."

