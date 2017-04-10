Imagine 2017: Lineup And Recommendations

This year, the theme is 'Fantastic Fashion', and to emphasize that, the festival has planned a number of events:

Esther Dorhout Mees and Jacob Kok are fashion designers who also make films, and they will show several filmclips, computer-generated virtual models and collections.

The program Fashion Shorts will show 17 short films, all based around fashion, by famous directors like Nicolas Winding Refn and Park Chan-wook.

There are masterclasses on creating costume concept art (by illustrator Luca Nemolato), on costume design (by designer Lindy Hemming), and on designing the look of zombies (by visual effects supervisor Staffan Linder).

Historian Tim Hanley will give a lecture on the different roles (and looks) of Wonder Woman through the decades.

There will be a symposium on the future of costume design, with several designers, artists and journalists present.

There are workshops on drawing superheroines (by Romano Molenaar), creating masks (by designer Carmen Schabracq), and how to do special Make-up (by artists from Kelatow FX).