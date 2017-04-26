Tribeca Coverage Festival Videos Manga Comedies All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hot Docs 2017 Curtain Raiser: A Deep Dive Into Toronto's Super-Sized Documentary Festival

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
North America's premiere documentary film festival kicks off in a few days in Toronto for its 24th edition. As is the norm, it features a daunting number of titles for lovers of standard, and not so standard, non-fiction cinema.
 
The festival is spread across more than half-a-dozen venues about town, from the festival's year round home at the Bloor Cinema (sorry-not-sorry, I simply will not name the classic movie-house by its recent corporate rebranding), to the TIFF Lightbox, and the kinda-secret-but-wonderfully-atmospheric Hart House on the U of T Campus.
 
With over 200 features and shorts, there is a lot to browse through, but below is a gallery of, shall we say, ScreenAnarchy slanted picks of what to look out for if you are in Toronto between April 27th and May 7th. 


Andrew Mack and Zach Gayne contributed to this story.

From Russian dash-cams to New Zealand haunted houses. From Ben Carson to Bill Nye; from the Psycho shower scene to George Lazenby's James Bond; from Street Fighter 2 championships to the worlds most interesting shoe shiners; from mermaids to cod tongues, and fashion designers to nuclear fusion. Click through the gallery to see what is Hot at Hot Docs.

