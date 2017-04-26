Hot Docs 2017 Curtain Raiser: A Deep Dive Into Toronto's Super-Sized Documentary Festival

North America's premiere documentary film festival kicks off in a few days in Toronto for its 24th edition. As is the norm, it features a daunting number of titles for lovers of standard, and not so standard, non-fiction cinema.

The festival is spread across more than half-a-dozen venues about town, from the festival's year round home at the Bloor Cinema (sorry-not-sorry, I simply will not name the classic movie-house by its recent corporate rebranding), to the TIFF Lightbox, and the kinda-secret-but-wonderfully-atmospheric Hart House on the U of T Campus.

With over 200 features and shorts, there is a lot to browse through, but below is a gallery of, shall we say, ScreenAnarchy slanted picks of what to look out for if you are in Toronto between April 27th and May 7th.



Andrew Mack and Zach Gayne contributed to this story.