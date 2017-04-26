Exclusive Clip: THE DUNNING MAN, When You Rent to Chechen Warriors, Beware!

Currently enjoying an extended run on the festival circuit -- next up at the Sacramento Film Festival this weekend before heading to Rainier and the Harlem International Film Fest for its New York premiere -- The Dunning Man is an action-filled drama about a man who becomes a bit desperate.

Our exclusive clip features what looks to be an inciting incident, one in which our hero learns about his new tenants. Beware the f-bombs!

Here's an excerpt from the official writeup:

Connor Ryan (James Carpinello, Gotham), out of a job and dumped by his girlfriend, returns to Atlantic City to try to rebuild his life with the last source of income that he has – a few apartments in a low-rise condo complex that sits in the shadows of A.C.'s newest and most expensive casino.

Unfortunately, Connor's tenants don't want to pay him. In order to get his money, Connor has to take on a pair of Chechen animal trainers with underworld ties, a rap star who parties so hard the neighbors can't sleep, and a struggling single mother who steals his heart.

Michael Clayton adapted producer Kevin Fortuna’s original short story and directed.

You can watch our exclusive, NSFW (for language) clip, as well as the trailer, below.