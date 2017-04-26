Debbie Goodstein's "Echoes From the Attic" Screened at the Museum of Tolerance to Standing Room Only Crowd

Exploring the Holocaust from the perspective of survivor’s and their rescuers, the Museum of Tolerance held a Special Screening of “Echoes from the Attic” directed by filmmaker Debbie Goodstein, on Monday, April 24th , as part of the museum’s Yom HaShoah week (April 24 – 30). The Polish Consulate co-sponsored the event. The screening was followed by a discussion with director Goodstein and members of her family that were in the attic and was moderated by the Museum of Tolerance's Director, Liebe Geft. The film and discussion was well received by the audience.

Goodstein’s 1988 iconic feature documentary “Voices From the Attic” told the intimate yet epic story of Goodstein’s family in Poland and the Polish family who rescued them and then hid them in their attic for two years during the Nazi Occupation. “Echoes From the Attic”, her sequel made in 2015, explores the often tense and distant relationship between them and its effect on both the Jewish refugees and their Polish rescuers when the family returned more than two decades later.

It is the story of the triumph of an enduring bond, forged in war, tempered by compassion and made resilient by love.

Debbie Goodstein is a writer-director whose other works include: “Mighty Fine” (2012), a feature film starring Chazz Palminteri and Andie McDowell and “Saying Kaddish” (1991) a TV movie that was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.