Clip from THE ENDLESS: What's in the Box?

You could never accuse Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson of laziness. In their third feature film, The Endless, not only do they keep up with their usual jobs of directing/writing/producing/cinematography, but this time, they also star in it. Because they didn'ty already have enough to do. Or they are masochists. Either way, we at ScreenAnarchy are just happy to see what they've got up their sleeves now. And to that end, in anticipation of the world premiere this week at Tribeca Film Festival, the duo have released a clip.

Brothers Justin and Aaron escaped from a strange religious cult as children. Now, a mysterious message from their former 'family' threatens to draw them back in, as signs point to some of the cult's supernatural beliefs possibly being true.

The film seems to follow thematically from their earlier work, which looks at human relationships and individual struggles in the midst of some strange happenings. It appears that all the screenings for the film at Tribeca are currently on rush, so plan to wait in line, because I think this will be worth it. In the meantime, check out the clip below.