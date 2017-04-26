BRIANA GALLO’S SHORT DOCUMENTARY “THE BEE KEEPER” TO COMPETE AT 17TH ANNUAL OFFICIAL BEVERLY HILLS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Good buzz generated for this new documentary about the curative power of bees

Los Angeles, April 10 -- “The BEE KEEPER”, a documentary short film by director Briana Gallo, will screen at the Beverly Hills International Film Festival on Thursday, April 27th at 3PM. The festival, now in its 17th year, is an international competition dedicated to showcasing the art and talent of emerging filmmakers and screenplay writers from around the world.

“The BEE KEEPER” tells the story of Ed “Doc” Ziegler, a retired dentist living in a small town in New England. 35 years ago, he discovered apitherapy - the power of bees to heal - both physically and mentally. He now devotes his life to beekeeping and shares the curative powers of bee venom with his community. His neighbors and friends recount their own recovery stories and loving thoughts about this kind and humble man who, at the age of 97, is still tending to the needs of his ‘patients.’

First time filmmaker Briana Gallo is a fine art photographer and philanthropist. She believes in the power of photography to inspire hope and understanding, and to connect people around the world, as well as in our local communities. She has travelled to places like Honduras and Ethiopia, using her photography to support non-profits working to improve local lives. Briana uses her photography to open doors around the world, pull viewers outside their comfort zones, elicit tears and smiles, and make people say "I never knew."

The 13 minute documentary will be shown on Thursday, April 27th, 3PM at the Chinese 6 Theater. The theater is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028. Tickets can be purchased online at www.beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com.

For more information on the film or to schedule an interview with Briana Gallo, please contact Deborah Gilels, LA Media Consultants at 818- 758-6509 or email to ddgilels@prodigy.net.