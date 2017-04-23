Imagine Coverage Indie News Zombie Movies Indie Videos Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

Anya Beyersdorf Discovers HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Anya Beyersdorf Discovers HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

We've been keeping a close eye on Anya Beyersdorf in these pages for some time now, greatly impressed by her ability to blend elements of the fantastic with gritty social realism in short films Vampir, Gayby and Headroom. And Beyersdorf is continuing to mine this territory with her latest effort, the evocatively titled fifteen minute short How The Light Gets In.

Described simply as a drama about a single mother on the fringes of society it doesn't take long at all for the freshly released trailer to present this mother's very unusual problem.

Beyersdorf is a really unique voice and a great talent. Take a look at the trailer below!

