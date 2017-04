There's something charmingly lo-fi about the special effects in the just arrived teaser for Turkish scifi comedy Kolonya Cumhuriyeti and while the comedy is - typically for Turkey - very, very broad, there's just something about the jittery rubber fingers of an alien trying to have a smoke that I cannot resist. Would I watch a full feature of this? Probably not, honestly, but the teaser is fun and at least has me willing to watch out for more. Check it out below!