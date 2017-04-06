6 DAYS: Watch Jamie Bell, Mark Strong And Abbie Cornish In First Trailer For Iranian Hostage Crisis Drama

On April 30, 1980 six armed men stormed the Iranian Embassy in London, holding everyone inside hostage for six days of escalating tension that played out live on national television with the Thatcher government eager to publicly demonstrate their hardline approach to terrorism. That real life drama comes to the big screen in The Dead Lands helmer Toa Fraser's 6 Days and the first trailer for the film's impending UK release has just arrived online.

In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid, the likes of which the world had never seen before.



The film was shot on location in London, in and around Knightsbridge. The screenplay was written by acclaimed screenwriter Glenn Standring after extensive research and interviews with various individuals who played a key part in the days leading up to, during, and after the Embassy siege. The framework for the film largely follows the perspective of three people who played a vital part in the events at the time – hostage negotiator Max Vernon, the man responsible for communicating with the terrorists inside the building; news reporter Kate Adie, who was covering the events for the BBC and Rusty Firmin, leader of one of the SAS assault teams that entered the Iranian Embassy to end the siege.

Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish star. Take a look at the trailer below!

[Yes, that's an XYZ Films logo you see at the end. XYZ were the international sales agents on this one which means, yes, I've had some tangential involvement from the outset. Full disclosure, etc etc.]