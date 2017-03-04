The ultimate slowification of the unnecessary lengthiness of the scene.

A couple of months ago, i guess it was before Christmas of 2016, I felt like watching a little disaster drama. I do not know how people choose a movie to watch or that you just pick what’s on offer on that particular moment, but I am in the happy circumstance that almost whatever I desire movie wise is within reach for me. If I even have the smallest urge to watch a particular movie and it is available online than usually I can watch it almost instantaneously.



So because I did not see “Lo impossible” at all yet and my inner movie junkie needed a disaster-drama fix I put it on my TV. The movie itself is decent enough, but I could not help but to compare it with other similar movies and one in particular “Haewoo”. Now do not get me wrong, in both movies the disaster scenes are very good, the acting is good and drama, mayhem and happiness is nicely dosed throughout these movies. What however disturbed me in “Lo Impossible” was at certain times and there was one scene in particular that killed the movie a little bit for me. In the third part of the movie when reunion of the main characters is imminent, there is a situation at the hospital where the key family members are searching each other. Now you can get a pretty emotional and cathartic moment out of such a situation. But the characters of the main family are literally moved like chess pieces in the hospital, so that the first three or four times they could see each other they just miss because one of them moves the other way, and a connection between two characters cannot be made. Ok, off course it is possible that you miss out on each other, just to find the one you seek a little later. But here it happens three or four times in a row. And after the second time I already felt like… Wait a minute. This is strange? Well what strange was it did not feel natural in the movie, it was a sort of setup to drag out the tension and the cathartic element of the reunion. Because of this I really felt manipulated by the director and or the story of this movie. Even though I did like it, it really made a dent in my overall experience of the movie.

One of the cardinal sins for me as a movie lover is when the viewer is manipulated in undergoing certain emotions that are not functional to the story and really feel artificial. The same is it for me when things are dragged out to an unnatural extent and only can be seen as milking out an emotion. What is the motivation of the moviemakers to go and do such a thing or is it due to an underdeveloped script? Or do even filmmakers underestimate the matureness of the emotions of the viewing public?

I am stating this fact because I was reminded of other movies where scenes of emotional agony or emotional joy are unnecessarily prolonged and have a negative effect on the appreciation of the movie. I am kind of reminded of the six fold ending in the “Return of the King”, where after the destruction of the ring, the movie will not rest until all the main characters have their goodbye in one form of the other, and even though I really love the final part of the ring Trilogy, this could be at least ten minutes shorter.

Now do you know any movies that are guilty of above stated crimes or misdemeanors.

There must be a lot of them, where are they?



Have a good view!

John Daam