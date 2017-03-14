SMASH: Watch This Exclusive Clip of Schoolbus Racing in Florida

This, is a thing. Give a certain type of person four wheels, an engine, and tell them they can put them on whatever size chassis they want and you can bet they are going to find a way to race it, then crash it.

No, this is not an episode of Top Gear. I doubt anyone in rural Florida have even heard of that show. This is the documentary Smash and ScreenAnarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you below.

In a small town, tucked deep in the “real” Florida, a group of blue-collar folks gather to participate in a bi-annual wild event: Figure-8 School Bus Racing! Nineteen full-sized school buses pack a puny 3.8 mile figure-8 track and race twenty harrowing laps to crown a victor. The story follows three drivers and the track promoter during a three-week intensive push to prepare for race night. This film showcases these men in an authentic reality that thrusts the viewer into their world. Their knowledge of mechanics, coupled with a strong work ethic, rival the best in any automotive field. Smash is an engaging, humorous film, clearly demonstrating that real life is more entertaining than any fiction.

If anyone can properly guess which school bus I am rooting for I got a shiney virtual nickel here with your name on it!

It is endearing to know that humanity has this ingrained desire to race and crash things, no matter the size, no matter which continent we live on. These are the zip ties that bind us.